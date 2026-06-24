Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Ultimate Edition and pre-order bonuses as well as price

Rockstar has confirmed the pre-order and Ultimate Edition bonuses for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Ultimate Edition will include “an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story,” according to the studio.

Players who pre-order or buy the Standard or Ultimate Edition before November 20 will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack, which features ” a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest”.

Take-Two has also confirmed that the Standard Edition of the game will cost $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99.

Rockstar has also confirmed that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will not include a disc at launch, and will instead include a code in a box.

The full list of content included in the Ultimate Edition, with Rockstar’s descriptions, is as follows:

Vehicle – ’95 Grotti Cheetah

Grotti’s signature mid ’90s sports car and ode to Shore Drive, the ’95 Grotti Cheetah is complete with a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery and available to punctuate later-stage action.

Weapons – Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers

His and hers versions of this powerful revolver with classic Vice City stylings sourced from the Vercetti Estate, including palm-tree-etched grips, engraved detailing, and high-performance scope.

Weapons – Personalized Variants

Personalized sidearms with detailed engravings for Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol.

Looks – Vice City Style

Whether poolside or side by side, Jason and Lucia can look the part with exclusive outfits, tattoos, and more.

Vehicles – Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles

Switch gears and soak up the sun in an Army fatigue-tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle or Crest Kayak.

Modkit – Ganado Retro Build

Inject some muscle and classic stylings into Jason’s well-worn Vapid Ganado low-riding pickup with exclusive mods.

Mod shop – Rideout Customs

Transform vanilla vehicles into magnificent works of art with detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

Hair salon – Sara’s Unisex Salon

Get signature salon styles for both Jason and Lucia, including facial hair for Jason and makeup and nails for Lucia. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

Watercraft – Shitzu Squalo

Perfect for casting in Gambit Bay and reeling in catches of all sorts, this gradient pink and blue Squalo docked at Washington Beach is made open-ocean-ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate.

Clothing Store – Stock 305

Style various unique and exclusive looks for Jason and Lucia at Stockyard’s premiere destination for elevated streetwear. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

Vehicle and Garage – ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy

A Mud Club monster offering impressive off-road handling for the backwoods of Mount Kalaga and beyond. Conveniently store it at the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, which features a weapon locker plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods to be fenced.

Tattoo Shop – Electric Fang Tattoo

Stockyard’s most iconic ink bar, with over 50 signature tattoos for both Jason and Lucia — all designed by the artist collective FAILE. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

Mod shop – One-Eyed Willie’s

This mod shop in Lake Leonida specializes in off-road modifications and hand-painted automotive artistry. Only open for business with the Ultimate Edition.

Looks – Goodtime Gear

A capsule collection of apparel and accessories inspired by the Goodtime State’s hit TV show character, Macca the Gator.

Gang Compound – PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store

Raid the compound of one of Southside Vice City’s loudest and most socially active gangs and escape safely to score some special items and distinct contraband.

Special Commission – Classic Car Collection

Track down a variety of abandoned classic and work-in-progress project cars and revitalize them to their former glory in this special commission from eccentric collector and local fixer, Wyman.