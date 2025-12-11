Rockstar claims it fired employees for leaking info ‘from upcoming and unannounced titles’, not for joining a union

Rockstar Games has given more detail on its claim that it fired more than 30 employees for a reason other than union busting.

Last month the developer dismissed over 30 staff across its offices in the UK and Canada, stating only that they were let go due to “gross misconduct”.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) alleged that the employees were fired because they were part of an IWGB Game Workers Union channel on Discord, and were either members of the union or were attempting to organise a union at Rockstar.

Rockstar has repeatedly denied this, and has now given a statement to IGN which specifically claims that the “gross misconduct” in question involved leaking information on Rockstar projects.

“Rockstar Games took action against a small group of individuals, across the UK and internationally, who distributed and discussed confidential information (including specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles) in a public forum, in breach of company policy and their legal obligations,” the statement says.

“Claims that these dismissals were linked to union membership or activities are entirely false and misleading.”

The statement follows the raising of the issue at this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the UK, where PM Keir Starmer said the government would look into the situation.

Union busting has consequences! UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the government will look into @RockstarGames's dismissal of 31 union members. pic.twitter.com/4EEM9NvcR7 — IWGB Game Workers (@IWGB_GW) December 10, 2025

Edinburgh MP Chris Murray raised the issue, saying: “Having met Rockstar, they have failed to reassure me they are following employment law, and I share concerns about union-busting.

“Given this government is responsible for the biggest increase in workers’ rights in our generation, does the Prime Minister agree all companies, regardless of profit size, must follow UK employment law, and all workers have the right to join a union?”

Starmer replied: “Well, it’s a deeply concerning case. Every worker has the right to join a trade union, and we’re determined to strengthen workers’ rights, and ensure they don’t face unfair consequences for being part of a union. Our ministers will look into the particular case that he raises, and keep him updated.”