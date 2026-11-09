Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special live event on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the launch of GTAVI, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 9, 2026
More info: https://t.co/XRlfYFOk0H pic.twitter.com/fQyOU7I4gU
Rockstar announces Grand Theft Auto 6 music festival taking place in Miami
Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival will include Travis Scott, Cardi B and Justice among others
Rockstar has announced that a music festival based on Grand Theft Auto 6 will be taking place later this month.
Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami, and will feature performances from such musical acts as Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Cardi B and Justice.
“Experience the music of Vice City and Leonida at Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special live event on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the launch of GTA VI, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack,” Rockstar‘s official description reads.
The full list of artists confirmed to be taking part in the festival is as follows:
- Travis Scott
- Don Toliver
- Kodak Black
- Sofaygo
- Cardi B
- Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso
- Justice
- Metro Boomin
- Nick Leon B2B DJ Python
- Prospa B2B Scream
- Rauw & Friends
- Suero
- Tainy
- The Dare B2B Fcukers
Tickets for the event are operated by DICE, and will be in the form of a ticket lottery, which can be signed up now on the official festival website.
Two soundtracks are being released for Grand Theft Auto 6, both of which will be available in CD, vinyl and streaming.
GTA 6: The Album, which will be released on November 19 alongside the game, will consist of 34 brand new, original tracks from “a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world” including Travis Scott and Keith Richards.
Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score, meanwhile, will be released on December 11 and will consist of 30 tracks taken from French electronic duo Justice’s full suite of material composed for the game.