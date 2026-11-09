Rockstar announces Grand Theft Auto 6 music festival taking place in Miami

Rockstar has announced that a music festival based on Grand Theft Auto 6 will be taking place later this month.

Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami, and will feature performances from such musical acts as Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Cardi B and Justice.

“Experience the music of Vice City and Leonida at Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special live event on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the launch of GTA VI, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack,” Rockstar‘s official description reads.

The full list of artists confirmed to be taking part in the festival is as follows:

Travis Scott

Don Toliver

Kodak Black

Sofaygo

Cardi B

Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso

Justice

Metro Boomin

Nick Leon B2B DJ Python

Prospa B2B Scream

Rauw & Friends

Suero

Tainy

The Dare B2B Fcukers

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special live event on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the launch of GTAVI, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack.



More info: https://t.co/XRlfYFOk0H pic.twitter.com/fQyOU7I4gU — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 9, 2026

Tickets for the event are operated by DICE, and will be in the form of a ticket lottery, which can be signed up now on the official festival website.

Two soundtracks are being released for Grand Theft Auto 6, both of which will be available in CD, vinyl and streaming.

GTA 6: The Album, which will be released on November 19 alongside the game, will consist of 34 brand new, original tracks from “a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world” including Travis Scott and Keith Richards.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score, meanwhile, will be released on December 11 and will consist of 30 tracks taken from French electronic duo Justice’s full suite of material composed for the game.