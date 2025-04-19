Rocket League-inspired football game from Sifu developers skyrockets on Steam

Rematch, the new football game from Sifu studio Sloclap, is already a hit on Steam, where it’s amassed more peak concurrent players than FC25 has ever managed on the platform.

The open beta test for the competitive 4v4 and 5v5 sports title kicked off on Friday, and Rematch’s peak concurrent player count quickly cleared 118,000 on the first day.

That’s more than the all-time peak concurrent player count of EA Sports FC25 (110,000), and more than Rocket League managed in the same period (29,000).

The Rematch beta runs from April 18 to 19 on PC and features 5v5 and 4v4 matches. The beta period is invite-only, and keys are being distributed to players who requested Playtest access on Steam.

Announced at The Game Awards, Rematch is an online football game offering fast-paced 5v5 and 4v4 matches, set inside smaller walled arenas. The game features no fouls and no offsides, as players control a single character in a team.

Earlier this week, Sloclap confirmed that Rematch will launch on July 19 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99. Additionally, the game will be included in Xbox Game Pass.

“With Rematch, we’re trying to capture this essence of football and condense it in short, fast-paced 5v5 matches,” Sloclap said. “We felt it was time for a new perspective on this beautiful game – closer to the pitch, closer to the players.

“The third-person camera gives a unique immersion in the ebb and flow of the match – the ball moving away and coming closer, the waves of offense and defense, this is what it feels like to actually play football.”