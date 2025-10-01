Rock Band 4 will be delisted this weekend, with its DLC to follow

Rock Band 4 is being delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores, Harmonix has confirmed.

In a message on the game’s official Discord page, community manager Kyle Wynn announced that the game’s 10th anniversary will arrive this weekend.

However, Wynn added that because the core Rock Band 4 game’s music was licensed for 10 years, this means the game will have to be delisted on its anniversary due to the song licenses expiring.

“Hey everyone,” he wrote, “on Sunday, October 5, 2025, Rock Band 4 turns 10. What a ride it’s been.

“With this milestone comes one big change – the original licenses for the core soundtrack are expiring. Because of that, Rock Band 4 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.

“If you already own the game, nothing changes – you’ll keep full access and still be able to download the game and songs to any new, compatible devices. The same applies to Downloadable Content (DLC) – songs will come down as they hit the 10-year mark, but anything you’ve purchased will remain in your library.

“We’re so grateful for the passion this community has shown. From the team, it’s been a special experience to serve you with Rivals challenges, a super deep DLC library and a best in class band sim. If you’ve been meaning to grab a few last songs, now’s the time. Thanks again.”

As Wyle noted, the game’s DLC tracks will continue to be available until they too turn 10 years old. A total of 748 tracks have been released for Rock Band 4, of which 22 were made on the day the game was released.

This means those 22 tracks – including Gimme Chocolate by Babymetal, The Reflex by Duran Duran, September by Earth, Wind & Fire, Rebellion by Linkin Park and Cowboys from Hell by Pantera – are also likely to be delisted on the same day, with more tracks being delisted on a weekly basis in the same order they were added.

The final DLC tracks released for Rock Band 4 were Wherever You Will Go by The Calling, Send Me on My Way by Rusted Root and the appropriately named Thank You by Dido.

All three tracks were released on January 25, 2024, with Harmonix then shifting all its focus to Fortnite Festival, the game’s spiritual successor. This means, assuming these tracks were also subject to the same 10-year-deal, that the final Rock Band DLC will be delisted on January 24, 2034.