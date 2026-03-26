‘Robot detective’ game, Artificial Detective, revealed from Control, Dead Space vets

Artificial Detective, the debut title from studio Vivix, has been revealed during an Xbox Partner Preview.

Said to be worked on by a team comprised of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Control, and Dead Space veterans, the game is a third-person action-adventure starring a robot detective in a dystopian city overrun by rogue robots.

Players must lead an underdog team of a military robodog and a human girl, as they fight, hack, and outsmart deadly machines to uncover why humans are gone, according to an official synopsis.

“Those machines were meant to preserve the city for humanity’s return, but something went wrong. Left to their own devices for too long, the robots transformed Conglomerate North,” explains co-founder Ilya Kuzyuk, a former banker and VR developer.

“After a global catastrophe hit the planet, it became a shelter for millions of survivors. It grew so quickly that it had to expand upward, with entire districts stacked into layers and connected by skybridges, elevated parks, towering skyscrapers, flying vehicles, levitating streetcars and robots.”

Artificial Detective is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.