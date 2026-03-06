RoboCop Rogue City on Steam briefly replaced by a seemingly early build of an unannounced Hunter: The Reckoning game

The studio behind RoboCop: Rogue City seemingly briefly replaced the Steam version with an early build of an unannounced Hunter: The Reckoning game by accident.

As spotted by X user Silent, an update for the Steam version of the game removed the contents of the game including the ‘RoboCop.exe’ executable and replaced them with an entirely different build including a ‘Hunter – Win64 – Shipping.exe’ executable.

X user Edness downloaded the update and was met with an extremely early build of an entirely different game, with a title screen saying Hunter: The Reckoning.

The early build appears to show the player in the role of a police officer, with tasks asking them to investigate a shootout at a bar by speaking to the barman and a priest.

Hunter: The Reckoning is a horror tabletop RPG in the World of Darkness universe (which includes Vampire: The Masquerade), and has players fighting vampires, werewolves and ghosts in a modern day setting.

At the time of writing there have been no new Hunter: The Reckoning video games announced, but there were three hack-and-slash console games based on the IP released by High Voltage Software in 2002 and 2003, the first of which can still be played on Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.

Title screen says Hunter: The Reckoning, but the actual games under that title are by another developer and are 2D text based, unlike whatever this is. Doesn't look very hunter-like either so I doubt this is their Hunting Simulator 3. (Screenshots by @jas0n_098) pic.twitter.com/sikon1Mfvc — Edness (@EdnessTweets) March 6, 2026

It remains to be seen whether this early build is a new game that’s set to be announced in the future, or a build of a game that was in development but has since been cancelled.

Either way, as other users have pointed out, the fact that this build had a default Unreal Engine icon, had no copyright information and was quickly replaced with the proper RoboCop: Rogue City game within 31 minutes, suggests that it was uploaded accidentally.