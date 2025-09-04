Roblox says all players who communicate in-game will need an age check by the end of the year

Roblox has announced plans to require age checks by the end of the year for all players who use in-game communication.

The platform currently uses a number of techniques to either verify or guess a player’s age, including ID age verification, verified parental consent and facial age estimation technology.

A new statement posted by chief safety officer Matt Kaufman states that age estimation will be expanded to “all Roblox users who access our on-platform communication features by the end of this year”.

According to Kaufman, the numerous verification and estimation methods “provide a more accurate measure of a user’s age than simply relying on what someone types in when they create an account”.

The statement claims that once Roblox has rolled out age checks for all players who use in-game communications, it will then be able to implement new systems which prevent adult players from contacting child players.

“With this information, we’ll also launch new systems designed to limit communication between adults and minors unless they know each other in the real world,” it says.

“These added layers of protection will help provide users with access to developmentally appropriate features and content. We hope this move sets a standard that other gaming, social media, and communication platforms follow.”

Today we’re announcing our plan to roll out platform-wide age estimation, designed to set a new standard for online safety. Learn more about the 100+ safety initiatives we shipped this year: https://t.co/KRIpYzwCVG — Roblox (@Roblox) September 3, 2025

The hugely popular user-generated content platform has attracted a largely young audience since exploding in popularity in recent years. However, while this popularity has led to it attracting hundreds of millions of active users per month, it has also led to several safeguarding issues.

Last year, multiple reports emerged claiming Roblox wasn’t doing enough to protect the young people using the platform, leading the firm to implement stricter guidelines for users under 13, and more expansive parental controls.

In March, Roblox co-founder and CEO Dave Baszucki told the BBC that parents concerned about how their children use the platform should keep them entirely away from it.

“My first message would be if you’re not comfortable, don’t let your kids be on Roblox,”,” Baszucki explained “.That sounds a little counter-intuitive, but I would always trust parents to make their own decisions.”