Ridge Racer re-release announced for Switch 2 is also coming to Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

Hamster Corporation has confirmed the price and formats for the upcoming re-release of the original arcade version of Ridge Racer.

Hamster, which has been releasing retro arcade games under its Arcade Archives series for the past decade, is launching a new series called Arcade Archives 2.

The company previously confirmed that the first game in this new series is Ridge Racer, which will be coming to Switch 2 on the same day the console releases, June 5.

However, Hamster has also confirmed that the Arcade Archives 2 series will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S too, with Ridge Racer releasing on these formats on June 5 as well.

It also confirmed that the original Arcade Archives series will also be getting Ridge Racer on the same date, meaning PS4 and Switch owners will be able to buy it too.

According to Hamster, the Arcade Archives version of the game on Switch and PS4 will cost $14.99, while the Arcade Archives 2 version on Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will cost $16.99.

The publisher also notes that players who buy the PS4 or Switch version will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 or PS5 version for $2.99.

Each Arcade Archives game features Original Mode, High Score Mode (where you keep playing until you die) and Caravan Mode (where you have to get the highest score within a certain time).

Arcade Archives 2 games will also add Time Attack Mode (where you try to reach and defeat the final boss as quickly as possible) and Network Mode (where you can play online). However, Ridge Racer won’t have Network Mode because it’s a single-player release.

The Arcade Archives 2 version will also include multiple save slots, a rewind feature and VRR support enabling a “more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience”.

To date there have been 362 games released in the Arcade Archives series, with a further 108 released in a separate series called ACA Neo Geo.

Virtually all of these games have been sprite-based titles, meaning the polygonal Ridge Racer marks a notable change in direction for Hamster Corporation, alongside the launch of the new Arcade Archives 2 series.