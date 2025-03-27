Support VGC

Rhythm Heaven Groove has been announced for 2026

Rhythm Heaven Groove will be the fifth game in Nintendo’s rhythm action series

Nintendo has announced a new Rhythm Heaven game.

Rhythm Heaven Groove is the fifth game in Nintendo‘s rhythm action series.

Players will have some time to wait for it, however, because it’s set to be released in 2026.

Chris Scullion
Deputy editor

Scottish games journalist and author with 18 years of experience, formerly of Official Nintendo Magazine UK & CVG.

