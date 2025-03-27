Rhythm Heaven Groove has been announced for 2026
Rhythm Heaven Groove will be the fifth game in Nintendo’s rhythm action series
Nintendo has announced a new Rhythm Heaven game.
Rhythm Heaven Groove is the fifth game in Nintendo‘s rhythm action series.
Players will have some time to wait for it, however, because it’s set to be released in 2026.
More to follow…
