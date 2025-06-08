Reviewing Xbox’s showcase… 2 days before it happened (a discussion about leak culture)

In a special episode of the VGC podcast, we review Xbox’s Summer Showcase, two days before it happened. What did we get right? And what did we miss?

The point of the exercise is, other than seeing how much we could get right before the show (State of Decay was one notable absentee), a broader discussion between VGC’s Jordan Middler, Andy Robinson, and Eurogamer’s Alex Donaldson, about leak culture, and how the press deal with information ahead of official announcements.

As is typical of most major showcases, we decided to keep most of what we knew – which was obtained via various sources, and not supplied by publishers under any sort of confidential agreement – under wraps.

So when do reporters decide to publish leaked information, and how do we determine what has value to our audience, and what’s simply a spoiler? Hopefully, this podcast offers a small glimpse behind the scenes at our personal approaches.

