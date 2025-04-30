Returnal PS5 Pro patch is available now to celebrate the game’s 4th anniversary

Returnal has received a PS5 Pro patch to celebrate the game’s fourth anniversary.

The patch offers “up to 2.5X the pixels on the PS5 Pro for a higher resolution experience of Returnal“, according to developer Housemarque.

The PS5 Pro patch doesn’t add a 120 FPS mode, or specific graphical toggles, instead, players with the Pro console will simply receive an overall resolution boost. Housemarque hasn’t provided specifics beyond the “2.5X” number, so further testing on how the resolution is bumped, and whether it is dynamically scaling based on in-game action, will be required.

The third-person shooter from Housemarque was released on April 30 2021 on PlayStation 5, then later came to PC.

Housemarque was acquired by Sony in July 2021, three months after the release of Returnal.

The next game from Housemarque, Saros, was revealed in February. The game stars Rahul Kohli and will continue Returnal‘s theme of sci-fi action, but the games don’t appear to be connected narratively.

“Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse,” director Gregory Louden said at the time of the game’s reveal.

“You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.

“Arjun is performed by Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher). Rahul is truly bringing Arjun to life in a stunning performance. He has been a brilliant collaborator to tell our story and champion for the game. He is also not alone on Carcosa, and we will reveal more of our fantastic ensemble npc cast and story information ahead.”