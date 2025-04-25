Retro PlayStation themes are back on PS5, but the PS1 boot-up animation isn’t included

PlayStation 5’s retro themes have returned, but the PS1 boot-up animation released last year for the console’s anniversary is missing.

Last year, Sony released a PS5 update that let players customise aspects of the console’s operating system based on different console generations.

This included the PS1 boot-up animation as a new start-up sequence, and a variety of themes based on PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4 or the 30th Anniversary, which could be applied to the home screen and other areas.

Now Sony has brought the console themes back, but the PS1 start-up boot animation is now gone.

The retro themes do maintain their sound effects however, which means, depending on which theme the player applies, the PS5 UI sounds will be replaced by sounds evocative of that console.

It’s possible that since the PS1 animation mentioned the fact that it was the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation, Sony has decided to remove this elements because it’s no longer 2024. Many fans praised the company for adding the new boot-up sequence to the console, not only due to nostalgia, but due to the limited customisation options offered by the PS5.

Recently, Sony added animated backgrounds for Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Horizon: Forbidden West, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Rise of the Ronin, and Stellar Blade.

Earlier this week Sony listed the games that will leave PlayStation Plus soon, including several PlayStation exclusives. It also confirmed the release date for its next major release, Ghost of Yotei.