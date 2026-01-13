Resident Evil Showcase set for this week featuring new Resident Evil Requiem gameplay

Capcom will host a Resident Evil Showcase later this week, which will include new gameplay from Resident Evil Requiem.

The Resident Evil Showcase will take place on January 15 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET /10 PM GMT, and last for around 12 minutes. Capcom hasn’t specified what will be shown at the show, other than confirming that fans can expect new gameplay from the upcoming horror game.

The Resident Evil direct will be broadcast on the Resident Evil YouTube channel in both English and Japanese, and on Twitch.

Last week, Capcom released footage of the game to showcase Resident Evil Requiem‘s Path Tracing visuals with Nvidia graphics cards.

The new footage also gave players a new look at a city environment, likely Wrenwood, the fictional city where part of the game takes place.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.

VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview: “The addition of Leon will almost certainly ensure plenty of combat, something Grace’s presence is designed to negate the need for. The result may be a game that’s stealthy in some areas and shooty in others – a potentially enjoyable mix of styles, but also a potential jack of all trades and master of none.”