Resident Evil Requiem’s Nvidia trailer includes a big tease at a new environment

Capcom has released a new Resident Evil Requiem video to showcase the game’s Path Tracing visuals with Nvidia graphics cards.

Perhaps as notable as the reflections shown off in the short video, however, is the glimpse of a new city environment, likely Wrenwood, the fictional city where part of the game takes place.

It’s not clear how the city streets gameplay will play out, but notably, Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem has claimed that Requiem will contain some “big open levels” for players to explore.

Last month, Capcom also finally revealed Leon Kennedy as a second playable character, who has his own custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. It’s possible that the vehicle could feature more prominently in Requiem than as just a cut-scene visual.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, and PC.

Speaking at a media event in December, Requiem director Akifumi Nakanishi revealed that protagonists Leon and Grace’s sections in Requiem are almost equally split, with the latter focusing on horror, and Leon on “intense, adrenaline-pumping action”.

VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview: “The addition of Leon will almost certainly ensure plenty of combat, something Grace’s presence is designed to negate the need for. The result may be a game that’s stealthy in some areas and shooty in others – a potentially enjoyable mix of styles, but also a potential jack of all trades and master of none.”