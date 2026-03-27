Resident Evil Requiem’s latest update adds Photo Mode and changes some facial expressions

Resident Evil Requiem has received a new update today which adds a Photo Mode and makes various other tweaks and fixes.

The latest patch is rolling out today on all formats, with the Photo Mode being the main addition. Players who have already downloaded the update are reporting that it not only lets players pause and move the camera around, it also lets them change the poses and expressions on characters, making it possible to set up scenes that may not naturally occur in the game.

The update also makes changes to characters’ expressions in certain cutscenes, “to better convey emotion”, but Capcom hasn’t shed any light on which cutscenes in particular are affected.

The full patch notes for today’s update are as follows:

All platforms

Photo mode has been added. It can be accessed from the pause menu.

Fixed a bug that caused progress to be impossible under certain conditions.

Typographical errors in some languages have been corrected.

Character expressions in some cutscenes have been adjusted to better convey emotion.

A number of issues were fixed to improve gameplay.

Steam / Epic Games Store

Fixed visual bugs that occurred with some GPU drivers.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash in some circumstances.

A new Resident Evil Requiem patch is out now, including the following:



📸 Photo Mode

🐛 Bug fixes

💬Localization fixes

😱 Character expression tweaks in certain scenes

💻 PC only: fixed certain crashes, and visual issues on some GPU drivers — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2026

Last week Capcom officially confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is the fastest-selling game in the series’ history, after it sold 6 million copies in just over two weeks.

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.

“It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”