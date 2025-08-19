Resident Evil Requiem’s latest trailer features a pivotal death

Capcom has premiered a new Resident Evil Requiem trailer, which explores some of the upcoming game’s backstory.

The trailer features protagonist Grace Ashcroft and her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft, from Resident Evil Outbreak, who is at the centre of the game’s investigation plot.

Grace Ashcroft is an FBI analyst investigating a series of mysterious deaths in Raccoon City, 30 years after it was bombed in the events of Resident Evil 3.

According to director Koshi Nakanishi (Resident Evil 7), unlike past Resident Evil protagonists, Grace has little combat experience, which means players will watch her learn and grow as the game progresses.

“Requiem, initially at least, looks like a familiar successor to the first-person games RE7 and Village, with Ashcroft trapped in some sort of gothic hospital,” VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview.

“As the player progresses further through the dimly lit corridors, with flickering lights casting unsettling shadows across the environment, it’s clear that in this section at least, Requiem really does feel like the traditional survival horror we were promised.”

Resident Evil Requiem is releasing on February 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.