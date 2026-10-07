Resident Evil Requiem writer lets slip a major detail about the upcoming DLC

The writer behind Resident Evil Requiem has revealed that the game’s upcoming expansion will continue the story of the series’ big villain, Oswell E. Spencer.

Spencer has been a key antagonist in the Resident Evil series since the original game, having co-founded the evil Umbrella Corporation. Requiem explores his character and motivations in greater detail, revealing a more complex side to the character.

But according to author and video game writer Haris Orkin, Spencer’s story in Requiem isn’t over. Speaking at Meadowlark Comic Con, the screenwriter revealed that the game’s upcoming story expansion will further explore Spencer.

“We have an arc for Spencer in Requiem, you kind of understand that more, and then in the DLC you’ll understand it even further,” he said, adding, “I probably shouldn’t say that, but yeah!”

Capcom confirmed that it’s working on a major story expansion for Resident Evil Requiem earlier this year. “In this story, we will dive deeper into the world of Requiem,” said director Koshi Nakanishi. “We’re hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you’ll look forward to it.”

Notably, prolific Resident Evil sleuth Dusk Golem claimed earlier this year that Capcom had planned to include Spencer Mansion, the location from the original Resident Evil game, in Requiem, and speculated that it could return as DLC. Orkin’s comments potentially add credence to that theory.

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.

“It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”

Guides: Read our Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough for a step-by-step guide to finishing the game 100%, including all Mr. Raccoon Memoriam statue locations, all safe codes, locations, and rewards, all Quartz puzzle box solutions, and more.