Resident Evil Requiem producer says players should try to beat the game next week to prepare for DLC

The producer of Resident Evil Requiem has advised that players should try to complete the game next week, teasing that its upcoming mini-game DLC is imminent.

In an interview with Denfaminico Gamer, Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi and producer Masato Kumazawa discussed the game’s development, release and future plans.

Last month Nakanishi posted a video thanking fans for their support and telling them that, among other things, a mini-game was being added to the game in May with story DLC coming in the future.

In this new interview, Nakanishi confirmed that the upcoming mini-game will only be playable if the main story is completed, with Kumazawa suggesting that players try to beat the game during Japan’s Golden Week holiday period (April 29 – May 6) so they’re ready in time for the mini-game’s release.

“Regarding the additional story DLC, all I can say at this stage is that it’s currently in full production, so please look forward to it,” Nakanishi said (via machine translation). “However, development on the mini-game is already in its final stages.”

When asked whether the mini-game would be single player, he confirmed: “That’s right. As we’ve mentioned, it’s a mini-game, and it’s strictly based on the battles in the main game.

“That said, I think players who’ve cleared the main game and are thinking ‘I still want to go wild’ will find these exciting and fun, so please sharpen your tomahawks and stay tuned.”

Kumazawa then added: “This mini-game is unlocked once you complete the main story. So, if you’re planning to play it, I think clearing the main story during Golden Week will be just the right time.”

In his announcement last month, Nakanishi teased the upcoming story DLC with an image of protagonist Leon embracing a mysterious woman. This potentially references a subtle plot twist at the end of Requiem, where many players noticed Leon was wearing a wedding ring, sparking speculation around who his partner could be.

In the new interview, Denfaminico Gamer asked if the mystery around Leon’s wedding ring would eventually be solved some day. “Yes,” Nakanishi replied. “That ‘some day’ isn’t now, though.”

He added: “I’d always thought it was simply meant to portray Leon’s changes as he got older, and that in the conclusion of Requiem, the identity of his partner wasn’t important – but I suppose that’s not quite the case, is it?

Noting that he intended the ring to be subtle, he explained: “If we emphasized it in that scene, it would distract from everything else. Especially for Leon fans. So, I intended to make it just subtle enough that players would later think: ‘Huh? Wait, is he wearing a ring?'”