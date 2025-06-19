Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and more to appear in Capcom Showcase next week

Capcom has announced its next Capcom Spotlight Showcase, promising news on Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and more.

“We will be presenting the latest news on highly anticipated upcoming Capcom titles, along with developer interviews,” the company said.

The stream will feature new information on Monster Hunter Wilds, Street Fighter 6, Pragmata, and Resident Evil Requiem. The broadcast is planned to last for approximately 40 minutes.

Capcom Spotlight Showcase takes place on Thursday, June 26 at 3PM PDT/ 6PM EST/ 11PM BST.

During Summer Game Fest earlier this month, VGC got the chance to play two of Capcom’s upcoming titles, Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

After viewing a hands-off demo for Resident Evil Requiem, we said the game is off to a “strong start.” Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

VGC also got the chance to play Pragmata, which was first announced in June 2020.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more. There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”

Street Fighter 6 was released on the Nintendo Switch 2 on the console’s launch day, June 5, 2025.

The game, which includes the first two years worth of DLC, helped the game become the second-best-selling entry in franchise history.