Resident Evil Requiem is getting a Switch 2 Pro Controller, Amiibo, and coming to Fortnite

Resident Evil Requiem is getting a bespoke Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, Amiibo support, and coming to Fortnite.

Announced during a new video presentation titled Road to Requiem, Capcom announced that the game is now available for pre-order, alongside a series of pre-order bonuses and special editions.

The Resident Evil Requiem Deluxe Edition includes the standard game, 5 costumes, including one that will see Grace dress as Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village, weapon skins, screen filters, in-game charms, and more.

The standard version of Resident Evil Requiem will cost $69.99, with the Deluxe Edition costing $79.99.

A Resident Evil Requiem Showcase was also announced for early 2026, which will offer a deeper look into the game. No specific date was announced.

The Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 controller will be available on February 27. The Resident Evil Requiem Amiibo, which will feature Grace Ashcroft, will be released in the Summer. No specific date was announced.

Players who purchase Resident Evil Requiem through the Epic Games Store will receive “special Fortnite items, such as the Grace outfit.”

Resident Evil Requiem is releasing on February 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

“Requiem, initially at least, looks like a familiar successor to the first-person games RE7 and Village, with Ashcroft trapped in some sort of gothic hospital,” VGC wrote in a Resident Evil Requiem preview earlier this year.

“As the player progresses further through the dimly lit corridors, with flickering lights casting unsettling shadows across the environment, it’s clear that in this section at least, Requiem really does feel like the traditional survival horror we were promised.”