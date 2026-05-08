Resident Evil Requiem gets a free ‘fast-paced’ bonus mode, Leon Must Die Forever, and it’s available now

Capcom has released the promised free DLC mini-game for Resident Evil Requiem.

The mode, which is called Leon Must Die Forever, is available as a free update now, and will unlock automatically when players finish the main game.

“Unlocked by completing the story, this additional minigame mode challenges you to clear numerous stages as Leon while unlocking exclusive enhancer abilities,” Capcom‘s description reads.

“The fast-paced action is distinct from the main story mode, and is packed with replay value. Can you make it to the end alive and defeat the boss within the time limit?

“Multiple difficulty levels are available, including an extreme high-difficulty mode for only the most confident players. True to the title, you’ll ‘die forever’…”

Resident Evil players were warned last month to prepare for the DLC by completing the game soon, implying its release was imminent.

In an interview with Denfaminico Gamer in late April, Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi and producer Masato Kumazawa explained the mini-game, with Kumazawa suggesting that players try to beat the game during Japan’s Golden Week (April 29 – May 6) so they were ready in time for its release.

“Regarding the additional story DLC, all I can say at this stage is that it’s currently in full production, so please look forward to it,” Nakanishi said (via machine translation). “However, development on the mini-game is already in its final stages.”

When asked whether the mini-game would be single player, he confirmed: “That’s right. As we’ve mentioned, it’s a mini-game, and it’s strictly based on the battles in the main game.

“That said, I think players who’ve cleared the main game and are thinking ‘I still want to go wild’ will find these exciting and fun, so please sharpen your tomahawks and stay tuned.”

Kumazawa then added: “This mini-game is unlocked once you complete the main story. So, if you’re planning to play it, I think clearing the main story during Golden Week will be just the right time.”