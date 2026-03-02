Resident Evil Requiem currently has the highest user score of all time on Metacritic

Three days after its release, Resident Evil Requiem has become the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic, in terms of user score.

The ninth main entry in Capcom‘s survival horror series currently has an overall Metascore – the average score from critic reviews – of 88, with the per-platform score fluctuating from 88 to 92.

However, its user score – the average score out of 10 submitted by Metacritic users – currently stands at 9.5, making it the highest user score on the entire platform.

Only one other game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, also has a score of 9.5, but Metacritic’s own calculations put Resident Evil Requiem above it, implying the unrounded average puts Capcom’s game slightly higher.

Other games in Metacritic’s top 10 by user score include Metal Gear Solid, The Witcher 3, Silent Hill 2, Chrono Trigger and The Last of Us.

However, the fact that Disney’s Nintendo DS title Cory in the House – which has become something of a meme in recent years – is currently the third-greatest video game of all time according to Metacritic user score should illustrate how this list is sometimes an indication of popularity (or notoriety) rather than quality.

User scores on the site have a habit of skewing heavily to either 10 or 0, as users attempt to make the biggest impact on the overall score. Indeed, despite having the highest rated user score on Metacritic, Resident Evil Requiem also has a number of ‘0’ scores from users, including one who claims to have played it for 22 hours.

While Resident Evil Requiem’s overall Metascore of 88 doesn’t trouble the site’s Best Games of All Time list – the top 250 all have scores higher than 90 – it does at least make it the best game of 2026 so far in terms of critic reviews, sitting above such titles as Mewgenics, Nioh 3 and Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined.

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.

“It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”