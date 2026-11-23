Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami has discussed his current views on generative AI, saying he uses it but wishes it didn’t exist.

Mikami had an on-stage conversation with Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-tae at the G-STAR 2026 G-CON in South Korea at the weekend, where the pair discussed the use of narrative in games.

As reported by Inven Global, the discussion eventually turned to generative AI, with Kim noting that the official AI-generated Stellar Blade music video released in July by the studio was met with backlash from fans.

Kim said that the following the response to the video, Shift Up established an internal policy where it would no longer start projects with AI, because that would make them no more impressive than anything anyone else could ‘create’.

Instead, Shift Up’s artists will establish the foundation themselves, then AI is used for tasks like testing lighting, applying texture weathering or reducing polygon counts, before human artists once again refine the work before it goes into the game.

Mikami responded to this by telling Kim that he sometimes wishes AI would vanish from the entire world, but conceded that he’s still experimenting with it because of its ability to get higher image quality with the same hardware.

Kim also reportedly warned against simply using AI for efficiency and productivity, stating that players don’t care if a game was made efficiently, and that studios should be using that efficiency to push the limits.

For example, while AI can be used for retopology – the process of taking a complex 3D mesh and simplifying it into a cleaner, low-polygon model with the same shape – this frees up time to create more high-poly models and creating textures that convey weathering and age.

Mikami gave another example of this, stating that he creates 2D art himself first without the use of AI, then uses AI to see how it would look as a 3D model. If he’s happy with it, he then passes his 2D design to a modeller so they can create their own 3D model. Mikami explained that in the past, developers could spend a month modelling, only to realise it didn’t fit the 2D art, wasting time and resources.

Kim also added that for Shift Up, using AI to write stories isn’t something the studio is interested in, because its tone is easy to spot. He also said he can spot AI-generated games on Steam, even if they don’t disclose AI use, but stressed that because AI continually evolves this may no longer be the case one day.

Mikami concluded that while he sees AI as a tool that streamlines production so creators can deliver their vision in its best possible form, he worries that five or ten years down the line there’s a real possibility that core tasks will no longer be human-driven and developers may lose their jobs to AI.

Shift Up announced back in April that it had acquired Unbound, the studio Miakmi quietly established in 2023 after leaving his former company, Tango Gameworks (Ghostwire, Hi-Fi Rush).

In a video accompanying the acquisition news, Shift Up said the two companies had decided to join forces after Mikami and Kim realised they shared similar visions for creating games.