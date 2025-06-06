Resident Evil 9 is officially ‘Resident Evil Requiem’: Watch the first trailer here

Resident Evil 9 has been announced at Summer Game Fest, watch the debut trailer now.

The game, which will be titled Resident Evil Requiem, is coming out on February 27 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“Resident Evil Requiem is the highly anticipated ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series,” according to Capcom.

“Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core.”

You can watch the first trailer for Resident Evil Requiem below.

The game will mark a “bold shift for the franchise,” according to Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley.

“Both in tone, and in gameplay, today’s reveal isn’t just about survival horror, expect high-stakes, cinematic action too.”

No more information was announced about the upcoming game.

Resident Evil has enjoyed a golden age of popularity and sales success in recent years.

Over the last six years, Capcom has released full remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4, and in 2023 it said it was planning to release more series remakes.

The publisher confirmed in February that it’s ending service for Resident Evil Re:Verse. The multiplayer game and all DLC were pulled from stores on March 3, and it will no longer be playable from June 29.

It was also reported earlier this year that another live-action Resident Evil movie is in the works, with major studios said to be bidding for a new film produced by PlayStation Productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Zach Cregger, the actor and writer who helmed 2022 horror film Barbarian.