Resident Evil 4 remake is the fastest in the series to reach 10 million sales, Capcom says

The remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold more than 10 million units worldwide since release.

The remake, which was released in March 2023, has passed the milestone faster than any other game in the Resident Evil series, Capcom says.

Capcom has also announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the Resident Evil 2 remake have each sold more than 15 million units, while Resident Evil Village has passed 11 million sales and the Resident Evil 3 remake has also passed the 10 million mark.

The publisher attributes this to its “long-term catalogue sales strategy”, in which all its games are gradually discounted over time to ensure sales continue long after release.

“Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences,” it said in a statement.

According to Capcom, the Resident Evil series has now sold more than 167 million units worldwide in total since the first game was released in 1996.

Earlier this year the Entertainment Software Ratings Board gave new ratings for Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, tagging them for Xbox Series X/S. This has led to speculation that both games are set for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remasters, but as yet Capcom has still to announce anything.

Over the last six years, Capcom has released full remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4, and in 2023 it said it was planning to release more series remakes.

The publisher confirmed in February that it’s ending service for Resident Evil Re:Verse. The multiplayer game and all DLC were pulled from stores on March 3, and it will no longer be playable from June 29.

It was also reported earlier this year that another live-action Resident Evil movie is in the works, with major studios said to be bidding for a new film produced by PlayStation Productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Zach Cregger, the actor and writer who helmed 2022 horror film Barbarian.