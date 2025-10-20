Resident Evil 0 remake casting seemingly found as lead actor refers to ‘Project Chamber’ in his résumé

Reports that a Resident Evil 0 remake is in the works have been given more weight following the discovery of a possible reference to the project in an actor’s resume.

Last year Dusk Golem, who has a history of reporting on the Resident Evil series, claimed that remakes of Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil Code Veronica were in development, something VGC also understands to be the case.

Now MP1st has found further evidence which appears to confirm who will play one of the leads in the Resident Evil 0 remake.

Under the ‘voice’ section in the online résumé of actor Jon McLaren – who played Star Lord in the video game version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – McLaren refers to Project Chamber, which he says is an “upcoming AAA video game” in which he’ll be playing the lead role.

Resident Evil 0’s main protagonist is Rebecca Chambers, and McLaren bears a resemblance to its other playable character, convict Billy Coen, making it possible that McLaren is playing the character in the Resident Evil 0 remake.

Lending further likelihood to this is McLaren’s confirmation that his Project Chamber work was done at Beyond Capture Studios, a casting and capturing studio which specialises in video games.

Beyond Capture Studios previously undertook casting, performance capture and motion capture work for the Resident Evil 4 remake and its Separate Ways DLC, making it likely that Capcom would be using its services again for future Resident Evil remakes.

Capcom stated in 2023 that it was considering the possibility of releasing remakes of the non-numbered entries in the Resident Evil series, of which it’s remade Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 in recent years.

During a general shareholder Q&A in July 2023, the publisher was asked about its plans to continue “high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series.”

In response, Capcom said it was “carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of this series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience.”