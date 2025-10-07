‘Requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed’: EA teases future Battlefield 6 content

The Battlefield 6 development team has detailed some of its future plans for the game beyond the first Season.

A new Community Update posted on the official Battlefield website mainly focused on what the developers learned from the more than 30 Battlefield Labs sessions and 92 million hours played during the Open Beta, noting various statistics like average kills per hour, how map layout affected class picks, and how playing with Closed Weapons made matches a little longer.

It also listed some of the more than 200 changes planned for the game’s launch day patch, including more responsive movement, rebalanced recoil on automatic weapons, revised Rush and Breakthrough map layouts and improvements to Operation Firestorm.

However, along with a reminder on what’s coming in the game’s first Season, the update also teased some of what’s to come in the future, including potential ship-based battles and new modes.

“There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale,” it said.

“Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favourite little helicopter, platoons, and more.”

The reference to the “little helicopter” appears to be suggesting that the Little Bird, which has previously featured in some form or another in Battlefield 2, 3, 4 and 2042, is set to make a comeback in Battlefield 6 at some point.

Last week Battlefield Studios detailed the first waves of free post-launch content coming to Battlefield 6 as part of Season 1, with three monthly phases running from October to December.

The first wave, which starts on October 28, will be called Rogue Ops, and will include a new Blackwell Fields map, a Strikepoint mode and a new vehicle, carbine, sidearm, sniper rifle and attachments, among other additions.

This will be followed by California Resistance on November 18, which adds a new Eastwood map, a limited time Sabotage mode, a new shotgun, new sidearm and new attachment, and a new ‘battle pickups’ feature.

Finally, Winter Offensive will come on December 9, bringing with it a limited time event called Ice Lock, along with a limited time Ice Lock Empire State map, an Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon, and more.