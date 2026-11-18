US Congressman Tim Burchett has spoken out against Grand Theft Auto 6, accusing the game of being a “how-to video” on committing crime.

Speaking with reporters on the eve of GTA 6’s release, Burchett, a republican lawmaker from Tennessee, brings up the unfounded claim that violence in video games leads to violence in the real world.

“It desensitises kids. They’ve done study after study,” Burchett argues. “Parents need to start raising their children.”

Studies have largely found no link between violence in video games and violent behaviour in players.

Burchett is then asked if he believes someone would be a “bad parent” for allowing their children to play GTA 6, responding, “I believe so.”

However, he admits that there is little he can do to stop GTA 6 from being played by children, as he bemoans that there is little desire in Congress to legislate on morality.

😬 Tim Burchett is not a fan of GTA VI. He tells @jacob_wass that parents who let their kids play the game need to raise their children “better.” pic.twitter.com/RA1a0L882Y — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2026

These arguments were prevalent in the 2000s, particularly in the United States. Infamously, the now-disbarred attorney Jack Thompson led the campaign against violence and sexual content in video games, taking particular aim at the GTA series.

In recent years, politicians have largely abandoned this line of attack. An exception to this was during the first Trump administration in 2019, when the US president blamed violent video games for mass shootings.

GTA 6’s launch goes to show just how far the conversation has come since the ’00s. Back when Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas launched in 2004, the discovery of a (usually inaccessible) sex scene was enough to spark international debate and get the game’s age rating bumped up from an ESRB Mature to Adults Only (meaning that most major outlets wouldn’t stock the game). Now, GTA 6 has launched with full nudity and sexual content, to little controversy.

As reviews are coming in, GTA 6 is also recognised as the highest-rated game on Metacritic of all time, with numerous perfect scores.