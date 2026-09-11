PlayStation reportedly cancelled Kojima’s Physint because Death Stranding failed to meet expectations

Hideo Kojima’s Physint was cancelled due to the Death Stranding games not meeting Sony’s revenue expectations.

That’s according to a new Bloomberg report, which cites the underperformance of the two Death Stranding games as “one major factor” in Physint’s cancellation. The cancellation was announced by Hideo Kojima and PlayStation this week.

Another reason is that Physint has missed deadlines and “was on track to be well over budget despite being years away from release,” according to people familiar with the project.

Concord is also partially responsible, according to the report. The high-profile failure led to PlayStation introducing stricter production milestones, and it seems that Physint was unable to meet them.

The two Death Stranding games were also timed PlayStation exclusives, and the first game released on PC and Xbox platforms some time after the PS4 original. The sequel is set to go multiplatform in the same way, but as Sony isn’t the publisher on Xbox, it stands to earn very little from it, despite investing large sums of money in its development.

Xbox has picked up the slack and has agreed to help fund and publish Physint, with an Xbox spokesperson saying, “Betting on Kojima-san is an easy call. We believe in his team’s ability to build AAA games with groundbreaking, new IP and we believe in OD, Physint, and our growing partnership.”

Kojima Productions is also developing the upcoming horror game OD for Xbox, and both OD and Physint publishing deals include rights for film and television franchising.

Kojima joked earlier this year that he could make Physint’s stealth gameplay in his sleep. PlayStation is probably not convinced.

In 2025, Kojima stated that Physint was “five or six” years away.