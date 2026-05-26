Report: Dreams and LittleBigPlanet studio Media Molecule developing new open-world IP

British PlayStation studio Media Molecule is reportedly working on a new open-world IP.

The report comes courtesy of MP1st and an online portfolio from a senior environment designer who has been with the studio since April 2025.

The portfolio specifies that the designer is working with Media Molecule on an “unannounced project, New IP.” Their duties involve “level blocking out main POIs, moment-to-moment gameplay, forage design, and scripting various gameplay elements.”

Elsewhere in the portfolio, “open-world content” is mentioned. Paired with “forage design,” it certainly could hint at survival or crafting mechanics that have become common in other open-world experiences, and the aforementioned “main POIs” are an established feature of most open-world titles.

In May 2024, Media Molecule co-founder Mark Healey shared some information on what he knew of the project, saying, “I don’t know exactly what state their project is in now, I don’t think it’s secret news that they’re working on a new IP, for example. I would dare to go as far as saying it’s more of a game than a creative tool, from what I understand about it.”

Healey left the studio in 2023, and John Beech stepped up as the new creative director for the studio.

In April 2023, Media Molecule announced that it was ending support for Dreams. In October 2023, Media Molecule laid off 15-20% of its staff.

A PlayStation State of Play showcase is planned for June 2, 2026, but there’s no reason to believe that we’ll see Media Molecule’s next game at the event.