Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak gets a release date, will be on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus on day one

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed the release date for FBC: Firebreak.

The Alan Wake studio’s upcoming three-player co-op first-person shooter set in the Control universe will be released on June 17.

The game will be available on PC (on both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £32.99.

On its day of release, it will also be available on PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will also be available, priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99. This includes numerous cosmetic options and voice packs for players looking to further customise their squad.

The Deluxe Edition, which can also be upgraded from the base game for $10.00 / €10.00 / £7.00, includes:

“The Firestarter” Premium Voice Pack

“The Pencil Pusher” Premium Voice Pack

Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves)

Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin

Golden Firebreak Spray

Classified Requisition: “Firestarter”: A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets

According to Remedy, FBC: Firebreak will offer free and premium cosmetic items, but nothing will be time-limited. The system, known as Requisitions, “rewards players with new gear and cosmetics simply by playing the game”. Players can buy new weapons, equipment, armour sprays and more with in-game currency earned through gameplay, and “there are no limited-time windows or rotating stores – if an item is added in the game, it’s always available.”

There will be premium cosmetic items, known as Classified Requisitions, which are purchased with real money. Remedy says these items “are purely cosmetic, have no gameplay impact, and will remain available permanently”.

Following a recent hands-off demo of FBC: Firebreak, we said the game gave us “cautious optimism”.

“The gameplay looks compelling from what we were shown, but its real strength lies in how much license the Control universe gives the team,” we wrote. “Realistically, due to the nature of The Oldest House and the Control lore, there’s no limit on how creative the team can get with map design, enemy design and more. And if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that there are few studios with more creativity flowing through them than Remedy.”