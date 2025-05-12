Remedy’s Control spin-off FBC: Firebreak enters closed technical test this weekend

Remedy is set to hold a closed technical test this weekend for its Control co-op shooter, FBC: Firebreak.

“We’re testing the matchmaking and balancing of FBC: Firebreak in our CLOSED Technical Test, running from May 15th until May 19th,” the developer said.

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S owners can sign up for a chance to participate in the closed technical test on the Remedy website.

The Alan Wake studio’s upcoming three-player co-op first-person shooter set in the Control universe will be released on June 17.

The game will be available on PC (on both Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, and will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £32.99.

On its day of release, it will also be available on PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the Extra and Premium tiers of PlayStation Plus.

Following a recent hands-off demo of FBC: Firebreak, we said the game gave us “cautious optimism”.

“The gameplay looks compelling from what we were shown, but its real strength lies in how much license the Control universe gives the team,” we wrote.

“Realistically, due to the nature of The Oldest House and the Control lore, there’s no limit on how creative the team can get with map design, enemy design and more. And if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that there are few studios with more creativity flowing through them than Remedy.”