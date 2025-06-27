Remedy says there’s “still a lot of work ahead” as FBC: Firebreak hits 1 million players

Remedy says it still has “a lot of work” to do as it announced that FBC: Firebreak passed the 1 million players milestone.

The game was released on June 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and was available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and PlayStation Plus on day one.

The Alan Wake 2 studio confirmed on social media that 1 million people had now played FBC: Firebreak, but acknowledged that it still had work to do improving the game.

“As of last night, we have surpassed 1 million players in FBC: Firebreak,” the studio’s official X account stated. “This is a significant milestone, so thank you for playing from all of us at Remedy.

“We know there is still a lot of work ahead of us, and we are super-motivated about it. We have a lot of exciting things cooking for Firebreak players. More about that soon.”

The co-op PvE first-person shooter, set in the Control universe, is Remedy’s first full multiplayer game, and the response has been mixed since its release.

The game’s Metacritic score currently sits on 65, while its Steam user reviews are currently defined on the storefront as ‘Mixed’. Of the 1,408 user reviews submitted on Steam so far, 67% are considered positive.

According to SteamDB, the game’s start on Steam has been modest, hitting a peak of 1,992 concurrent players at launch and continuing to fall since then. At the time of writing, during the last 24-hour period the peak was 169 players.

The majority of players accounted for in the 1 million players milestone, then, will likely be Game Pass or PlayStation Plus members who have tried the game as part of their subscription.

“Ultimately, Firebreak will live or die on whether or not players are willing to give it a try, a gamble that many other games in the genre have faced in the past and continue to face,” our preview of the game last month read.