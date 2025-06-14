Remedy Entertainment shares plans for FBC: Firebreak free content

FBC: Firebreak, the upcoming spin-off from Remedy Entertainment’s Control series, will receive two major pieces of free content this year.

Two new jobs, Codename “Outbreak,” and Codename “Blackout,” will be released in Fall and Winter respectively. All playable post-launch content for the game will be free; however, Remedy has confirmed that it will sell cosmetic content for FBC: Firebreak.

Remedy has plans for 2026 content for the game, according to Remedy’s communications director Thomas Puha. “We want to launch the game first, see what the reception is and what the community wants to see, what you might gravitate to before we make more decisions on what kind of content we’ll be releasing, for free, in 2026 for FBC: Firebreak,” Puha said on social media.

FBC: Firebreak will be included in both the PlayStation Plus Game Catalouge and Xbox Game Pass when it’s released in June.

Last month, VGC visited Remedy Entertainment in Finland and was allowed extended hands-on time with the upcoming team-based shooter.

“Ultimately, Firebreak will live or die on whether or not players are willing to give it a try, a gamble that many other games in the genre have faced in the past and continue to face,” our preview reads.

“Thankfully, the game will be released in both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, which I think is Firebreak’s best shot at really sticking in a market that’s difficult to break into.

“Crucially, the gunplay is fun, The Oldest House is an incredible setting for any video game, and Remedy Entertainment‘s trademark weirdness can still be felt, even if it’s not quite as strong. Remedy is saying all the right things when it comes to respecting player time and attempting to be the antithesis of the trend of games as a service titles turning into a full-time job.”