‘Remarkable’: Sony reveals new PS5 upscaler tech, QSSR

Sony has announced Quick Spectral Super Resolution (QSSR), a new AI upscaling tech coming to standard PlayStation 5 consoles.

Not to be confused with PS5 Pro’s PSSR, which Sony says remains “the gold standard”, QSSR is an “evolution” of the upscaler which will bring image improvements to compatible PS5 games.

The first titles to use QSSR are Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei, and both are being patched today to offer QSSR as an additional graphics option on PS5.

QSSR will be “offered broadly” to all PlayStation developers, Sony said.

Digital Foundry has published an analysis of QSSR and called the potential of the technology “remarkable”.

“Low resolution and poor upscaling have impacted so many titles in this generation, but QSSR could make a big difference. In Marvel’s Wolverine especially, the quality boost can be exceptional,” it said.

“In terms of image quality analysis, suffice it to say that temporal stability is substantially improved, detail level increases, sub-pixel integrity is considerably superior, while artefacts from elements like moving foliage are much reduced. That said, with Ghost of Yotei, a game with already decent image quality saw less dramatic improvements.”

Insomniac’s head of tech, Mike Fitzgerald, said: “QSSR adds more pixel-level clarity and stability to our environments, bringing out extra detail amidst the busy streets of Madripoor, the dense alleyways of Shinjuku, and many other areas across Logan’s epic journey.

“Personally, I love seeing how the PlayStation tech teams continually improve the PS5 platform, and I’m excited for more games to make use of QSSR in the future!”

Sucker Punch’s lead rendering engineer, Jasmin Patry, added: “QSSR excels at resolving the fine details in our characters and environments and does so with a level of temporal stability that hasn’t been possible on the PS5 console until now.

“We’ve long wished that all PS5 players could experience the incredible image quality that PSSR brings to PS5 Pro, and QSSR is a positive step towards that goal!”