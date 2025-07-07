Remake reports persist as Square Enix releases Final Fantasy 9 anniversary movie

Square Enix has celebrated the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 9 with a new video, as reports of an in-development remake persist.

You can watch the Final Fantasy 9 25th anniversary special movie below, which shows off iconic scenes from the popular PS1 RPG. This is the latest in several celebratory releases for the 25th anniversary of the game, including new artwork, new merchandise, and more.

All of this new Final Fantasy 9 content has spurred on reports that a remake of the game could be on the way.

In 2021, a Final Fantasy 9 remake was one of many unannounced titles listed in a GeForce Now database leak. These included several Square Enix games that would later be officially confirmed, such as the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a Chrono Cross remaster, and Kingdom Hearts 4.

While a Final Fantasy 9 remake has yet to be announced, it’s been claimed by multiple sources that one is indeed in development.

Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida suggested last year that a remake of the game, in the style of the currently ongoing Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, would be too big for one game.

“Of course, I do know there are requests for Final Fantasy 9 to be made, but when you think about Final Fantasy 9, it’s a game with huge volume,” he said at the time.

“When you think about all of that volume, I wonder if it’s possible to remake that as a single title. It’s a difficult one. It is a tough question.”

Earlier this year, it was claimed that multiple Final Fantasy remakes are currently in active development, including Final Fantasy 9.

Final Fantasy 9 was originally released in 2000 for the PlayStation. It was directed by Hiroyuki Ito who would later direct Final Fantasy 12.

The game was re-released in 2010 as a PS1 Classic for PS3 and PSP, with Vita support arriving in 2012.