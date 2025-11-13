Red Dead Redemption is officially coming to Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and mobile next month

Rockstar has officially confirmed that the original Red Dead Redemption is being ported to modern hardware.

The 2010 open-world cowboy game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and compatible iOS and Android Devices on December 2.

It will also include the Undead Nightmare expansion, as well as the bonus content which was included in the Game of the Year Edition.

According to Rockstar, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will support resolutions up to 4K, with 60 frames per second gameplay, enhanced image quality and HDR support.

The Switch 2 version will also run at 60 frames per second, with support for DLSS and HDR. It will also feature optional mouse controls.

Players who already own the game on PS4, Nintendo Switch or the digital backwards compatible version on Xbox One will be able to upgrade to their corresponding current-gen ports for free.

Players who own the PS4 version will be able to load their save data on PS5 to continue where they left off, while Switch owners will be able to do the same on Switch 2.

GTA+ members will also get access to the console versions as part of their membership, and the PS5 version will also be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

The iOS and Android versions of the game will include mobile-friendly control options, and will also be available to Netflix members as part of their subscription.

“Experience these epic Western adventures on the latest mobile devices and current generation consoles — with free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements,” Rockstar said in a statement.