Red Dead Redemption has been rated for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Red Dead Redemption was first released for PS3 and Xbox 360 on May 18, 2010, before getting PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports in August 2023.

A new listing from the ESRB suggests a current-generation native version of the game is on the way.

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2 was coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as part of Take-Two’s wider support of Nintendo’s new machine. A PS5 and Xbox Series console version of Red Dead Redemption 2 has also been widely rumoured.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released for PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, before making its way to PC in November 2019.

The original Red Dead Redemption, however, only made it to PC last year, offering native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

Former Rockstar boss Dan Houser recently said that he thought Red Dead Redemption 2 was the best game he worked on at the studio.

Houser – who, along with his brother Sam, co-founded Rockstar Games in 1998 – wrote 12 games in the Grand Theft Auto series, starting with the first game’s expansion spin-off, Grand Theft Auto: London 1969, and ending with Grand Theft Auto 5.

He also wrote Bully, Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, Max Payne 3, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, and Red Dead Online, but left Rockstar in 2020 to form a new company, Absurd Ventures.

Rockstar announced earlier this month that Grand Theft Auto 6 has now been delayed until November 19, 2026. “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar said in a statement.