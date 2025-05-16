Red Dead Redemption 2 is reportedly coming to Switch 2, as Take-Two commits to Nintendo

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, alongside a current-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

That’s according to Gamereactor, which says it’s heard from sources close to Rockstar that the acclaimed open world game is in the works for Nintendo’s new console. Citing its own sources, Nintendúo also says RDR2 is coming to Switch 2.

It’s claimed that RDR2 for Switch 2 could release around the same time as an update to the game for current-gen hardware, with graphics and performance improvements.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released for PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, before making its way to PC in November 2019.

Speaking to The Game Business on Thursday, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked for his thoughts on Switch 2, to which he replied that the publisher was planning to support it at launch more than it had done for any previous Nintendo platform.

Currently, Take-Two plans to release Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K for Switch 2 this year.

“We feel really good about it. But it always remains to be seen,” he said. “We’re offering more on launch support than ever before for a Nintendo platform. We’ve announced four titles for Switch 2. It remains to be seen how it does, but I am a big believer.”

When TGB noted that third-party titles traditionally find it harder to succeed on Nintendo platforms, Zelnick replied: “That is true. Historically, Nintendo has done a better and more supportive job with first-party titles. But I think they are aiming to change that.

“And we have basically risen to the challenge and opportunity, and we’ll see how it goes. We voted with our feet. Nintendo has asked us to be supportive, and we do believe we’re doing that. Now we will see what happens.”