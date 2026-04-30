Rebellion’s British post-apocalyptic game Atomfall is being turned into a TV series

Atomfall, the post-apocalyptic game described by some as Fallout in Britain, is being turned into a TV series.

The game’s developer Rebellion has partnered with UK production company Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag) to create a TV show based on the events of the game.

The show will be written by Two Brothers Pictures co-founders Harry and Jack Williams, who previously wrote such shows as The Missing and Baptiste.

The pair will also produce the show, along with Alex Mercer (The Assassin, Maya, Doctor Who). Rebellion co-founders Jason and Chris Kingsley will serve as executive producers, along with Rebellion’s head of film, TV and publishing Ben Smith.

The game is set in an alternate, post-apocalyptic 1960s England, and was released last year on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

The show will expand on the game’s mythology “while remaining faithful to its tone, themes and British roots”, according to a statement by Rebellion and Two Brothers.

“Atomfall has such a distinctive British tone and setting, and it’s been a real joy developing it alongside the Rebellion team – especially as two brothers working alongside two brothers (Jason Kingsley CBE and Chris Kingsley CBE – co-founders of Rebellion),” Harry and Jack Williams said. “There’s something very exciting about expanding this strange, unsettling story for television.”

Jason and Chris Kingsley added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Two Brothers to bring the world of Atomfall to television. Harry and Jack demonstrated a clear love for Atomfall and talked about their own particular endings when they were playing the game.

“It is always exciting to work with people who share the same passion for creating and telling great stories and we are sure that this partnership will help to deliver a television series that will delight fans of the game and beyond.”