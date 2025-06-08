Reaction: What did we think of the Xbox Game Showcase?

The Xbox Game Showcase premiered on Sunday, featuring a new Xbox handheld, a look at the next Call of Duty game, a surprise from Double Fine, and more.

Following the show, VGC’s Chris Scullion and Jordan Middler sat down with The Game Business’s Christopher Dring to react to all the news from Los Angeles.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.