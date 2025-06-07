Reaction: Summer Game Fest had lots of interesting games, but little excitement

Summer Game Fest 2025’s live show portion has officially come to a close, and the VGC team has shared their verdicts, live from Los Angeles.

VGC’s Andy Robinson, Chris Scullion, and Jordan Middler are joined by The Game Business’s Christopher Dring in a special reaction podcast, which can be viewed now on our YouTube channel.

This year’s Summer Game Fest featured its usual roster of announcements and game updates, the biggest of which was arguably Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem, which closed out the show.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new look at its game previously known as Project Century, a Wu-Tang game was announced, IOI Interactive announced multiple game crossovers, and 15 years later, the Scott Pilgrim game is getting a sequel, featuring a brand-new story from the original creator.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.