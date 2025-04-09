Razer pausing sales in the US as tariff fears grow

Razer has paused sales for several of its products as fears around tariffs shake the tech industry.

As the impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade war is felt across the technology space, Razer is the latest company to make a move, seemingly in response to the economic uncertainty.

While tariffs haven’t officially been cited as the reason, several Razer products have suddenly been made unavailable for pre-order.

In a statement to The Verge, Razer’s public relations manager, Andy Johnston, said, “We do not have a comment at this stage regarding tariffs.”

The Blade 16 laptop and several other laptops that were recently available for pre-order have been removed. At the time of writing, direct links to those pages, which were previously available, now lead to an error message.

A laptop stand, which was supposed to be available now in the US, is missing from the firm’s website despite being available in other markets.

Production of Razer’s products is largely centralised in nations that have been severely affected by the tariffs, resulting in the products being far more expensive to bring in to the US.

While Razer is the latest tech brand to be affected by the economic uncertainty, the largest impact has been publically felt by Nintendo, which has seemingly been blindsided by Trump’s tariffs.

This week, it announced that it would delay pre-orders of its new console, Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada. This followed the news that pre-orders would be delayed in the US while the company assessed the “potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.”

At the time of writing, Nintendo has yet to confirm when the console will be made available for pre-order in the US. The system has been made available in Europe and the UK, as well as Japan.