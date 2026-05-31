Rayman remake and remaster leaked ahead of expected reveal

Ubisoft looks set to reveal a remake and remaster of classic Rayman platformers.

According to a listing that briefly appeared on the Xbox Store, a remaster of Ubisoft’s 2011 platformer, Rayman Origins, is in the works.

According to a now-pulled listing, archived by social media users, ‘Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition’ will feature 4K / 60fps visuals and modern quality-of-life improvements. It will also include content previously exclusive to the PS Vita version, according to the listing.

The store listing follows a report claiming that Ubisoft is planning a larger remake of the 2013 title Rayman Legends. According to Dealabs, ‘Rayman Legends Retold’ is being developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, with an October release planned.

Among the expected new features is an online multiplayer cooperative mode for up to 4 players simultaneously, it’s claimed. The original game featured offline multiplayer only.

Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition listed on Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S. Placeholder $1,999.99 price. Screenshots and info: https://t.co/ubdAFsNAR9



-4K

-60 FPS

-Modern enhancements including QoL Features pic.twitter.com/mkVxehYlgl — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 29, 2026

According to Dealabs, Legends Retold will have a physical edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 and will likely be revealed during this week’s PlayStation State of Play on June 2.

If the two games arrive this year, it will cap an eventful 12 months for the Ubisoft character, which celebrated its 30th anniversary with a collection of retro games from Digital Eclipse in February.

And the revival might not end there: last year, Mario + Rabbids studio Ubisoft Milan was spotted staffing up for what it described as a “AAA” Rayman game. References to the title were found in now-removed job ads, which were spotted and archived by Reddit users.