Rayman Legends Retold has been announced, is coming in October

Ubisoft has announced Rayman Legends Retold.

The game is a remake of 2013 platformer Rayman Legends, and will be released on October 1.

Whereas Rayman Legends was originally a 2D game created using the UbiArt engine, Retold will feature entirely new 3D graphics using Ubisoft‘s Snowdrop engine.

It also features an expanded soundtrack by Christophe Héral and Grant Kirkhope, and fully voiced characters.

“Rayman Legends Retold reimagines the beloved platformer with stunning 3D visuals, a brand‑new world, Kung Foot, and legendary co‑op fun,” the game’s official description reads.

“Leap, glide, and punch your way through vibrant worlds brought to life with fully voiced cinematics, an expanded soundtrack, and unforgettable musical stages. Discover a mysterious new realm, team up in up to four‑player couch co‑op, and jump into the joyful, chaotic competition of Kung Foot.

“Embark on a bold reimagining of the critically acclaimed platformer, enhanced with stunning 3D visuals and an immersive new story leading to a mysterious new realm. Play the adventure solo or in up to four‑player couch co‑op, jam through all‑new musical stages, saddle up for epic dragon rides, and more.”

In an interview with the official PlayStation Blog, brand producer Loïc Gounon said: “Rayman Legends Retold is our way of revisiting what makes Rayman so special, and re-telling that experience for a new generation of players.

“We wanted to preserve everything fans love, and Legends gave us the perfect foundation to expand Rayman’s lore, its world logic, and how everything connects together.”

Rayman Legends Retold will be available as a standard edition, and a deluxe edition which includes a copy of Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition, featuring 4K visuals and 60 frames per second gameplay.

Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition will also be available as a standalone purchase on October 1.