Rayman creator says there’s a ‘kind of remake’ of the original game planned

The creator of Rayman has lent more weight to speculation about an upcoming remake.

In an interview with the latest issue of Retro Gamer (as spotted by X user @raymanmerch), Rayman creator Michel Ancel discusses the history of the series.

When talking about the first Rayman game, Ancel states: “I think Rayman is still a fun game, and there’s a lot of content. The pacing is a bit slow because you have a big character on the screen. It also has pixel-precise gameplay, so it’s not always easy, but it’s interesting that the constraints of yesterday still make it feel original today.

“Even though it’s complex I think there’s a kind of remake planned. I don’t remember when specifically, but it will be in HD and I think Ubisoft is adding a few more checkpoints and things like that just to make it a bit less frustrating.

“I think it’s a nice move, because that’s the only point that could be a problem for non-skilled players. But yeah, I think it’s still a very nice game.”

Ancel announced back in 2020 that he was leaving the games industry, but in 2024 Ubisoft said a new Rayman project was in its “early stages” and that Ancel was consulting on it.

Last year Ubisoft Milan also announced that it was staffing up for what it described as a “prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand”.

Although Ubisoft has yet to officially announce any new Rayman titles, last month a listing appeared on the Australian Classification website for something called ‘Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition’.

Atari is listed as the developer and publisher for the game, suggesting it could potentially be a retro package similar to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – which was developed by its Digital Eclipse studio – or a remaster from Nightdive Studios.