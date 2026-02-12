Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is officially coming this week, courtesy of Digital Eclipse

Rayman: 30th Anniversary has been officially announced, and will be available soon.

Last month a listing appeared on the Australian Classification website for Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition, leading to speculation over what it could be.

Now Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will be available on Friday, February 13 from 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT, at a price of £19.99, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

Developed by Digital Eclipse – recently responsible for such retro compilations as Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection and Tetris Forever – Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is a celebration of the first game in Ubisoft’s series, which was released in September 1995.

The compilation will contain five versions of the original game – the PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, MS-DOS PC, Game Boy Advance and Game Boy Color versions.

It will also include new quality of life features designed to make the game easier to play for newer players, including optional infinite lives, invincibility and a 60-second rewind function.

As well as the five re-releases, the collection will also include a rarity for Rayman fans in the shape of a playable prototype of the cancelled SNES version of Rayman.

It also features one of Digital Eclipse’s trademark interactive timelines, featuring more than 50 minutes of new interviews with the original developers, as well as never-before-seen concept art, early sketches and design documents.

While the digital version of Rayman: 30th Anniversary will be available from Friday, a physical edition will be released in June.