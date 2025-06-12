Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart designer reveals hidden mini-game that’s gone undiscovered for four years

A hidden mini-game in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been revealed by one of its developers, four years after the game released.

As part of a stream to celebrate the game’s anniversary, senior designer Grant Parker decided to show players how to unlock the prototype mini-game he hid behind an elaborate cheat code.

To find it, players have to reach the space station Zurkie’s and go to the entrance, where they’ll find ‘no weapons’ signs at either side of the door.

Players have to shoot the left sign five times, then the right sign four times, then the left sign 13 times. After this, there’s no confirmation that the unlock has taken place.

When players then enter Zurkie’s, they’re able to go to the mechanical bull in the space station and hold L2 to trigger the mini-game.

As Parker explains, the mini-game is only in a prototype phase and is therefore very rough. Players use the right analogue stick to keep their balance on the bull, and once they fall off there’s no animation showing it because the mini-game had never been properly completed.

Instead of simply removing it from the game, however, Parker chose to hide it in the game instead, opting to reveal it at a later date if nobody found it.

“Obviously [it was a] super duper early prototype that would take a lot more love to get into a really fun, interesting place,” he explained in the stream.

“But [it was] just something fun that I thought I’d leave in the game for a way that only I could access, and now four years later, when the opportunity came up, I was like ‘well, nobody’s found it by now, might as well spill the beans’, see if people want to mess around with it.”

Originally released for PS5 in June 2021, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was billed as an “interdimensional adventure” that uses the console’s SSD to rapidly transport players between different locations.

VGC’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review called the game “a sumptuous showcase of what the PS5 can do”.