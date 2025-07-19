Ratatan wins top honor at Bitsummit awards, while VGC crowns visual novel Digital Exorcist
Patapon spiritual successor honored at Japan’s biggest indie games event
Patapon spiritual successor, Ratatan, has received the top honor at Japan indie game festival BitSummit.
The crowd-funded rhythm action game, which will launch in Steam Early Access on July 25, was awarded The Vermilion Gate Award during a ceremony at BitSummit in Kyoto, Japan on Saturday.
James Mielke, BitSummit founder and head of the judging committee, said: “The crowdfunding campaign announced at 2020’s ‘BitSummit Gaiden’ drew strong support, and the project’s full trajectory—culminating in its presentation at ‘BitSummit the 13th’ ahead of a 2025 release—is impressive.
“Ratatan revives the indie spirit once present in Patapon, combining roguelike and rhythm elements with notable polish, and shows clear potential for lasting influence in the indie space.”
VGC is Bitsummit’s Western media partner and, as part of the awards ceremony on Saturday, VGC’s Chris Scullion awarded the VGC Award to the visual novel adventure Digital Exorcist by Cool Beans Productions.
“I’m a big fan of Hideo Kojima’s Snatcher and although there have been a lot of games that have that visual novel feel, this one is so funny – I was laughing out loud the entire time I was playing,” Chris said. “I instantly fell in love with the characters, and I can’t wait to see where the game goes from here.”
The games decorated in BitSummit’s main categories were:
- INTERNATIONAL AWARD
A Week in the Life of Asocial Giraffe – Quail Button
- INNOVATIVE OUTLAW AWARD
Flip Panic! – Software Control Corporation
- EXCELLENCE IN GAME DESIGN AWARD
Tournamentris – Studio ZeF
- VISUAL EXCELLENCE AWARD
- EXCELLENCE IN SOUND DESIGN AWARD
Electro Bop Boxing League – Developer Dob
Also honored during the ceremony was Dream Mayday, which received the Student Game Jam Award.
The following titles were recognized with sponsor awards:
- PlayStation Award
LOVE ETERNAL – brlka
- ID@Xbox Award
A Tiny Wander – DOUKUTSU PENGUIN CLUB
- Game Creators Guild Award
BitSummit’s official media partners also presented individual awards to their top picks from the show floor. The winners were:
- Famitsu Award
HAUNTED STREAMER – PrankMaker
- Dengeki Online Award
Alabaster Dawn – Radical Fish Games
- Gadget Tsushin Award
Farewell, My Love – Team UZZ
- Game*Spark Award
Dreams of Another – Q Games
- IGN JAPAN Award
Henry Halfhead – Lululu Entertainment
- 4Gamer.net Award
Never’s End – Hypersect
- VGC Award
Digital Exorcist – COOL BEANS PRODUCTIONS
- GameMakers Award
Fantasketch – Kiguteam